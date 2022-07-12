Search

12 Jul 2022

Wales international Rabbi Matondo swaps Schalke for Rangers

Wales international Rabbi Matondo swaps Schalke for Rangers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 2:39 PM

Rabbi Matondo has set his sights on creating history at Rangers after the Wales international swapped Schalke for Scotland.

The 21-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2026, subject to international clearance.

Matondo’s transfer to the cinch Premiership runners-up earns him a return to the UK, having spent his early years at Manchester City before leaving three years ago to sign for Schalke.

“I am absolutely buzzing to have signed for a club as big as Rangers,” he told the club’s official website.

“I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Ibrox in front of the amazing fans we have here at Rangers and I am excited.

“This is a big club with a massive history and I just want to create more memories and more history here at the club.”

Forward Matondo has struggled to find a permanent home since he departed the Etihad Stadium in 2019.

The Liverpool-born winger managed to force his way into the Schalke squad during his first couple of seasons but has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Stoke and Cercle Brugge respectively.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is excited to work with the youngster, and added: “I’m really pleased to welcome Rabbi to Rangers.

“I spoke last week about my desire to add more attacking quality to my squad, and we all believe Rabbi will do that.

“He will bring many strong attributes to the team and I am really looking forward to seeing him in training this afternoon for the first time.”

Matondo is the fourth player to move to Ibrox this summer after John Souttar, Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence.

Sporting director Ross Wilson said: “We have been quietly working to secure Rabbi’s signature for the last few weeks since the June internationals finished.

“We wanted to invest in a wide player this summer and we are excited with what Rabbi will bring to our group, with his speed and his general style of play.

“At 21 there’s lots more to come from Rabbi and he will be a strong investment and addition to our group.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media