Former Wales and British and Irish Lions star Jamie Roberts announces retirement

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement from rugby union at the age of 35.

Roberts won 94 caps for Wales and also represented the British and Irish Lions before finishing his playing career in Australia.

Roberts wrote on social media: “The time feels right.

Over & Out. Thank you. Diolch 🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/QjbJ775VeA — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) July 12, 2022

“As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I’m retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the game has provided to me.”

Roberts started his career with Cardiff and made his international debut with Wales in 2008, going on to feature in two Grand Slam triumphs and a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup.

Roberts was voted man of the series for the Lions in 2009, and four years later scored a try in the historic series-clinching win over Australia.

Roberts left Bath to join Stormers in Cape Town in 2020 before heading Down Under where he finished his career with the New South Wales Warratahs.

Roberts wrote: “Representing my country was always a childhood dream. I’m fortunate it became reality. It meant the world to me and forever will.

“I’ll remember fondly reaching the pinnacle of representative rugby and touring twice with the British & Irish Lions. The joy and despair I experienced on both tours amounted to nothing short of experiences of a lifetime.”

Roberts said he intended to stay within rugby, initially by joining the ranks of broadcast media.

He added: “Above all, the game has provided a sense of belonging, friendship and healthy competition.

“There’s no doubt I’ll stay with the sport past retirement. Whilst I figure everything out, that’ll be predominantly in a broadcasting capacity.”