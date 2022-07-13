Clover expecting big Super Sprint run from Rogue Spirit

Tom Clover has his eyes fixed on another big pay day in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday with Rogue Spirit.

Third two years ago when Soldierpoy outran his odds behind Happy Romance, and second with Declarationoflove to Bengali Boys in 2017, Clover has come close.

In Rogue Spirit he has a youngster who has won two of his three outings to date, with his only defeat coming behind the smart Chateau at Beverley.

“The Super Sprint is a really good pot to be aiming at with an inexpensive horse, and from the day we bought Rogue Spirit we thought he could be just the type for it, hence why we dodged Royal Ascot, even though I thought he was capable of running well in the Windsor Castle,” said Clover.

“We went for a Wolverhampton novice instead, having already won at Beverley on his debut and then been beaten only a neck by Chateau in the Two Year Old Trophy back there next time, and he won there in the style he was entitled to.

“The Two-Year-Old Trophy form looks particularly good, with Chateau finishing fourth in the Windsor Castle and third-placed The Ridler winning the Norfolk.

“Rogue Spirit seems really well, and he’s certainly working well, so hopefully he can run a big race granted the luck in running you sometimes need in these big fields.”