Tottenham win pre-season opener in South Korea but new duo miss out due to Covid

Tottenham started pre-season with a 6-3 win over Team K League but were without new signings Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma due to Covid-19.
The duo sat out the Coupang Play Series opener in Seoul where Spurs won a thrilling nine-goal friendly.
Back-up goalkeeper Forster and new midfielder Bissouma travelled with the squad to South Korea at the weekend but are now in isolation following positive coronavirus tests.
A Son Heung-min brace helped Tottenham to victory, with Harry Kane also on target twice in the second half.
Eric Dier opened the scoring and Kim Jin-hyuk put through his own net to give boss Antonio Conte plenty to smile about, but he revealed the reason behind the two absentees during a post-match press conference.
He said: “We had a problem with Covid, with Bissouma because the test was positive. Bissouma and Fraser.”
