13 Jul 2022

Sheyi Ojo returns to Cardiff on permanent deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 6:16 PM

Former Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Cardiff for a second time after signing a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, whose move is subject to clearance, left the Anfield club after 11 years earlier this summer when his contract expired.

Ojo made 41 appearances on loan for the Bluebirds during the 2020-21 campaign and scored five goals.

He told the club’s official website: “I really enjoyed myself last time I was here, and I’ve got some unfinished business to do. I’m really looking forward to the season, and I hope we can do some special things.

“I didn’t actually get to see the fans last time I was here, so I’m really looking forward to that. The one thing that was missing last time was the fans, so I’m excited for the first game.

“I’m excited to train with the boys, and get stuck in. I know a few of the boys already, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ojo also had loan spells at Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Reims, Rangers and last season Millwall during his time at Liverpool, and Cardiff boss Steve Morison is hoping he is ready to make a new home in south Wales.

Morison said: “He was very good when he was here on loan, but I think there’s more to come from him. I liked him when I first saw him, and when the opportunity came up to bring him to the club permanently, it was a no-brainer.

“It’s a permanent transfer for him and he’s at an age now where he has a real chance to bed in, be somewhere and make it his home.”

