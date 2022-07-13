Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.
Raheem Sterling said goodbye to Manchester City.
Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne will miss him.
Gary Lineker approved of Chelsea’s business.
The new gaffer at DC United checked in.
Man Utd and Liverpool players enjoyed the Thailand experience.
Raphinha arrived in Barcelona.
Leeds unveiled their new home kit.
Serena Williams was gazing at the sky.
Judy Murray praised an “inspirational” figure in tennis.
Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur enjoyed a post-Wimbledon break.
Stefanos Tsitsipas watched Coldplay in Germany.
A bird’s-eye view of the home of golf.
The players were getting to grips with the Old Course.
A memorable night for Shane Lowry.
Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his future.
Which superhero is Conor McGregor?
Katie Archibald pulled out of the Commonwealth Games.
Russell Wilson put in the pre-season work.
