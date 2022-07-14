Bali Mumba joins Plymouth on loan

Full-back Bali Mumba has joined Plymouth on a season-long loan from Norwich.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough, where he made 13 appearances and scored the winning goal on his Posh debut in their FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers.

The South Shields native has represented England at every level from under-16 to under-19, including appearances for the Under-18s team under Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said: “I am delighted once again that we have been able to add another very good player to our squad, that is going to make us stronger and more competitive as a team next season.

“Bali Mumba will add pace, directness and excitement to our right wing back department this season. The physical demands required in that area of the pitch for us is immense, so having real competition now on both sides will improve our chances.

“Bali, I am sure, will enjoy his experience down here playing for Argyle and hopefully he will improve and develop as the season goes on.”

Mumba is Argyle’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Matt Butcher, Mickel Miller and Finn Azaz.

Dewsnip added: “It is great to see Bali at Home Park. He is a young player who I have had the privilege to work with over a number of years.

“He is a fantastic personality and has loads of energy and I have no doubt will settle into our squad very well and will make an immediate impact.”