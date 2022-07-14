Boundless Ocean powers home for Meld glory

Boundless Ocean gave trainer Jim Bolger a record-equalling ninth win the Green Room Meld Stakes at Leopardstown.

Sent off the 15-8 favourite, Boundless Ocean was dropping back in company in this Group Three affair after finishing a well-beaten sixth in the Irish Derby on his last start.

Bear Story set out to make all in the nine-furlong contest and he was still in front at the top of the straight, although Boundless Ocean was travelling well in behind.

Boundless Ocean returns to winning way with a commanding success in the feature Group 3 Green Room Meld Stakes, powering clear in the hands of Kevin Manning for trainer-breeder Jim Bolger 🥇 pic.twitter.com/GkmnmCLwEf — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) July 14, 2022

When Kevin Manning gave the signal, Boundless Ocean picked up a gear and while Bear Story was game in defeat, the winner went on for a cosy three-and-a-quarter-length verdict.

Patrick Sarsfield, winner of the race in 2020, was a further length and a quarter back in third.

“He’s been an unlucky horse, several times. He’s good at that trip, or a mile and a quarter, so we’ll probably keep him to that,” said Bolger, who joins Dermot Weld as a nine-times winner of the race.

“We’ve no plans at the moment but he’ll probably step up to a mile and a quarter.

“We could probably go back in trip but then we’d be looking for more pace, which you don’t always get. He was keen today but he doesn’t do himself any harm.

“He’s an improver, he’s getting stronger all the time.”