Jamie Overton claims six wickets as Surrey overcome Yorkshire in Scarborough

Jamie Overton shone with ball and bat as Surrey maintained their position atop Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship with a four-wicket win over Yorkshire.

Overton, who made his England Test debut last month, took a season’s best six for 61 as Yorkshire were skittled for 220 and then contributed a breezy 28 up the order to hasten Surrey’s pursuit of 227.

Surrey’s chances of a fifth win in nine games were left doubtful at 147 for six as a tigerish home bowling display was led by two wickets apiece for Jordan Thompson and Shannon Gabriel at Scarborough.

Jamie Overton has 6 wickets as Yorkshire are bowled out for 220. Surrey require 227 runs to win the game from 44 overs.

But Overton’s England team-mate Ben Foakes (42 not out) and Australian Aaron Hardie (40no) saw them home with an unbroken 81-run stand, which moved Surrey 15 points clear of Hampshire in second place.

Hampshire needed under two hours of the final day to claim the final Warwickshire wicket and knock off the 91 runs required to win by eight wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

Warwickshire’s 10th-wicket pair of Danny Briggs and George Garrett added 31 more runs before their resistance was ended by Kyle Abbott.

Felix Organ ticked off 41 of the runs required in 36 balls, with a combative suppression of Briggs, before James Vince and Nick Gubbins took Hampshire over the line inside 17 overs.

Spinners Rob Keogh and Simon Kerrigan saw Northamptonshire to a 203-run win over Kent at Canterbury, taking five wickets each as the hosts slipped from 64 without loss to 161 all out after being set 365.

The skipper's not hanging around here. James Vince (13*) has already found the boundary three times after joining Nick Gubbins (16*) after Organ fell for 41. We're 80-2 (14 overs), 11 more required.

Keogh took the final wicket with just 10 minutes to spare before the 6.03pm cut-off, giving Northamptonshire 22 points to Kent’s six and moving them above the hosts in the standings.

Left-arm spinner Jack Morley’s best first-class figures of five for 69 were not enough to force a Lancashire victory on a tense final day as Somerset’s batters held on for a draw at Southport.

Keaton Jennings’ gargantuan 318 had allowed Lancashire to declare overnight on 624 for nine for a first-innings lead of 178, with Somerset reaching 213 for seven before a stalemate was agreed.

Nottinghamshire showed why they are leading the way in Division Two by batting through the day in Cardiff to frustrate a Glamorgan side who needed nine wickets for victory.

Chasing an improbable 455 to win, Notts finished on 259 for four, with wicketkeeper batsman Joe Clarke making 95 and Lyndon James unbeaten at the end on 76.

Durham battled their way to a nervy draw against Derbyshire at Seat Unique Riverside in a result that failed to improve either side’s hopes of joining the promotion battle.

After declaring on 398 for eight and a lead of 385, Derbyshire made a strong push to secure their third win of the season, reducing the home side to 150 for six after the tea break, but Durham ultimately recovered to 221 for seven to secure a stalemate.

Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder made unbeaten maiden double centuries, but Leicestershire are still without a championship win this season as their match against Sussex drifted to a high-scoring draw at Hove.

Leicestershire’s 756 for four declared was their highest innings in their first-class history, with Ackermann (277 not out) and Mulder (235no) in inspiring form, but Sussex went on to make 220 for one. Ali Orr made an unbeaten 106, while Tom Alsop finished with 60 not out.