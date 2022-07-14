Search

15 Jul 2022

France make it two from two as Italy remain alive after Iceland draw

France make it two from two as Italy remain alive after Iceland draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:55 PM

France are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after securing a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy scored the goals for France either side of a surprise equaliser from Janice Cayman.

A 1-1 draw between Italy and Iceland in the early game means it is all to play for for the second qualifying spot.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Thursday’s action.

France move forward

France made it two wins from two at the New York Stadium, with the scoreline not reflecting their dominance against Belgium.

Diani opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a header at the back post but they were stunned by Cayman’s equaliser in the 36th minute. The French regained their advantage soon after, though, when Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.

Belgium were reduced to 10 players with a minute left on the clock after Amber Tysiak was given her marching orders for handball inside the box following a VAR review, but Wendie Renard missed the resulting penalty.

Italy hang on

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through.

England staying strong

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Northern Ireland on Friday but boss Sarina Wiegman will resist the temptation to play a second-string side.

“I believe in rhythm,” said Wiegman. “I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long.

“I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing. So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.”

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Up next

July 15

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium)
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary’s Stadium)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media