Search

15 Jul 2022

Veteran scrum-halves Danny Care and Nic White can shape Test series decider

Veteran scrum-halves Danny Care and Nic White can shape Test series decider

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 10:17 AM

Veteran scrum-halves of enduring brilliance will go head to head when England and Australia clash in a series decider at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Nic White and Danny Care have regularly locked horns in the Gallagher Premiership as well as on the Test stage and here the PA news agency looks at a battle that will shape the contest.

Nic White – ACT Brumbies

Position: Scrum-half
Age: 32
Caps: 49
Debut: v New Zealand, 2013
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 12st 8lbs
Points:  38 (5 tries)

A player regarded as Australia’s heartbeat is playing the best rugby of his career and in an indication of his self-belief, he intends extending his Test odyssey until the Lions’ tour Down Under in 2025. Experienced, savvy and a steely competitor, he has benefited from expanding his rugby horizons with spells at Exeter and Montpellier and is an influential leader within the Wallabies camp. White’s game management skills have been a foundation of the backline after Quade Cooper’s series was ended by a calf injury before it had begun, ushering in an extended spell for rookie Noah Lolesio at fly-half.

Danny Care – Harlequins

Position: Scrum-half
Age: 35
Caps: 86
Debut: v New Zealand, 2008
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 13st 2lbs
Points:  79 (14 tries)

Enjoying a stunning Test revival at the age of 35, Care has forced his way back back into Eddie Jones’ plans after nearly four years in exile due to falling out with the head coach. His electric form for Harlequins over the last two seasons have illuminated the Premiership and he is one of the nation’s most exciting players. Care dances to his own beat, providing the unexpected through his running skills and vision and revelling in high-tempo games where his speed of thought and action can be deadly. For all his swashbuckling genius he is no go-hung maverick as his generalship and kicking game demonstrate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media