Search

15 Jul 2022

Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 10:28 AM

Scotland will target a notable Test series triumph when they tackle Argentina in Santiago Del Estero on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s team bounced back impressively in last weekend’s second Test, scoring four tries in a 29-6 victory to set up a decider.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a key head-to-head battle between Argentina number eight Facundo Isa and his opposite number Matt Fagerson.

Facundo Isa – Toulon

Position: Number eight
Age: 28
Caps: 39
Debut: versus Scotland, 2014
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 17st 6lbs
Points: 30 (6 tries)

Isa made his Test debut against Scotland in Edinburgh almost eight years ago, and he has become a driving force for the Pumas, who boast an outstanding history of producing world-class back-rowers. Plying his trade in the gruelling French Top 14 league with Toulon, he is an uncompromising player who combines consistently outstanding defensive work with a ball-carrying prowess that make him a dangerous operator. Likely to be a key member of Argentina’s World Cup squad next year.

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow

Position: Number eight
Age: 23
Caps: 23
Debut: versus United States, 2018
Height: 6ft 1in
Weight: 17st 4lbs
Points: 5 (1 try)

Back-row forward Fagerson is an integral member of the Scotland squad. He made his Test debut as a 19-year-old, and he is the brother of Scotland prop Zander Fagerson, who wins his 50th cap on Saturday. The Glasgow number eight became only the third teenager to represent Scotland in the professional era after Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg. He is a versatile performer in terms of back-row positions, combining an impressive work-rate with strong footballing skills. Alongside flankers Rory Darge and Hamish Watson, he completes a strong breakaway unit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media