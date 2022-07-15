Auston Trusty links up with Birmingham

Birmingham have taken defender Auston Trusty on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.
The 23-year-old American has made over 100 appearances in Major League Soccer, most recently representing Colorado Rapids.
Trusty told Birmingham’s official website: “It feels great. I am honoured, I am blessed, I am excited for the new chapter and the new challenges. I am just really really happy to be here.
“I am a centre-back. I am willing to run, to get stuck into challenges and willing to sacrifice for my team-mates. That is the kind of player you are getting from me and are getting for the team.
“I know it is going to be a challenge, I know the intensity is going to be tough. I am just really looking forward to it.”
Irish Water will commence works shortly in St Johnston on the replacement of old cast iron water mains in the border village which they say will provide a secure, safe and robust water supply
ALONE are asking people to check in on elderly neighbours and family as big rise in temperature expected in coming days
This family walked for 20 days from Wajid Region to Luuq town in Gedo Region, southern Somalia (approx. 70 kms) when the last of their goats died and they had no food to sustain the family
