Search

16 Jul 2022

Tommy Fleetwood hails ‘really cool’ day as momentum builds before last round

Tommy Fleetwood hails ‘really cool’ day as momentum builds before last round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

Tommy Fleetwood feels like he has good momentum after climbing the leaderboard at the Open with a third-round 66 at St Andrews on Saturday.

The 2019 runner-up carded seven birdies as he moved to nine under par overall heading into the final day at the Old Course.

The Southport player shot a level-par 72 on Thursday but followed up with a 69 on Friday and is pleased with his improvement throughout the week.

“I got off to a really fast start, which I didn’t necessarily need to, but I wanted to, so that was great,” said the world number 35 after a round which began with four birdies in six holes and ended with three more in the closing five.

“It was just great to get a bit of momentum. The middle half of the round was playing pretty tough but the finish there felt really important.

“Just to get that out of the last few holes and finish on that felt really good. I’m so happy that I keep improving every day at the moment.

“You just can’t afford to be dropping back too much and giving away too many chances at this point when you know the leaders are a long way ahead of you and you’re trying to catch up.”

Fleetwood, who has not won a tournament on either of the two main tours for three years, hopes to keep moving in the same direction on Sunday.

He said: “I haven’t won a major yet and, to be honest, I haven’t won any kind of tournament for a while and my game hasn’t really been in a position to do so. But it’s coming back.

“I enjoy majors, I enjoy preparing for them. I think the tougher tests tend to fit my game. I don’t know why but it brings out the best in me.

“Just getting something going in an Open on a Saturday is really, really cool.

“It would be very special to be able to have a go again down the stretch on a Sunday at the Open.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media