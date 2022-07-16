Search

16 Jul 2022

Stephen Robinson pleased with St Mirren win in testing conditions at Cowdenbeath

Stephen Robinson pleased with St Mirren win in testing conditions at Cowdenbeath

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 9:03 PM

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was happy enough to see his side overcome difficult circumstances at Cowdenbeath and get their Premier Sports Cup campaign up and running.

A first-half double from Jonah Ayunga earned the Buddies a 2-0 win at Central Park against a side managed by Maurice Ross, who was one of the members of Robinson’s coaching staff at Motherwell.

Robinson said in a club video: “The pitch was very, very poor. There was one ball in the whole stadium, so the whole thing slows the game down.

“I thought first half we were very good, we played the conditions and put the ball in behind them, created chances and scored two.

“Second half, I have to give credit to Maurice Ross and his team, very well organised. It was in a 40×40 box, 3-5-2, ‘break us down’, and we haven’t quite got Lionel Messi to go past four or five people.

“So we controlled the game in the second half without creating a lot of chances. Alex (Greive) has hit the crossbar but we got the job done and there’s better decision-making to be had, we forced it at times.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media