Search

17 Jul 2022

Scotland suffer series heartbreak in Argentina after late Emiliano Boffelli try

Scotland suffer series heartbreak in Argentina after late Emiliano Boffelli try

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 11:31 PM

Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli crossed after the 80-minute mark to deny Scotland a tour series victory in Argentina.

Scotland were 15 points ahead with half an hour left following try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman but the hosts fought back to seal a 34-31 victory in front of 30,000 fans in Santiago del Estero.

The pulsating decider ended in dramatic fashion when Argentina worked the ball out wide for Boffelli – who finished with 17 points – to go over following some sustained late pressure.

The winger had squandered a good chance for an early try when he mishandled on the touchline but the Edinburgh man soon kicked a penalty to open the scoring.

Scotland had made eight changes following their second-Test victory with full-back Ollie Smith making his debut, and they finally came to life in the 13th minute.

Blair Kinghorn squeezed through two opponents and offloaded to Van der Merwe to power over the line.

Boffelli was soon involved as Argentina responded. The 27-year-old set up Santiago Carreras to go over and then kicked the hosts 10-7 in front.

The action continued as Ashman powered over after a line-out maul and Kinghorn added his second conversion.

Boffelli reduced the arrears with a penalty and Kinghorn hit the bar with a long-range penalty attempt in the final minute of the half.

Scotland took control in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

Ali Price fed Kinghorn, whose quick pass allowed Ashman to cross out wide.

Van der Merwe then cut inside to follow up some good ball-carrying from his forwards to go over again. Kinghorn’s kicking put Scotland seemingly well in command, but the hosts hit back inside three minutes.

A needless penalty allowed Argentina to put the Scots under pressure and Tetaz Chaparro went over after the five-metre scrum.

Scotland’s pack helped them settle and Kinghorn kicked the visitors 11 points in front with 15 minutes left.

Argentina refused to buckle and Gonzalo Bertranou scored from close range in the 67th minute.

With Scotland four points in front, they passed up the chance to kick a penalty and Jonny Gray was held up as he forced his way over the line following the lineout.

Dave Cherry put in some big hits and Price produced a try-saving tackle as Scotland tried to withstand the pressure, but Boffelli had the final say when he dived over and then added a final flourish by kicking from the touchline.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media