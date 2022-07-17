Search

17 Jul 2022

Ethan Erhahon progressing like never before after 100th appearance for St Mirren

Ethan Erhahon progressing like never before after 100th appearance for St Mirren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 5:34 PM

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon believes he is progressing like never before after making his 100th appearance.

The 21-year-old achieved the landmark during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Cowdenbeath.

Erhahon told SMTV: “It’s a lot of games for my age and I’m happy to play that amount.

“I played centre-mid under Jack Ross twice but after that I had my left-back stint and I worked my way into midfield. It’s good to play my natural position. Sometimes I felt I was learning on the job but it does help you when you go back to midfield.

“I feel I am still growing with every game and getting better.”

The Scotland Under-21 international has credited manager Stephen Robinson with helping him take his game forward.

“I feel he is getting the best out of all the young lads, fitness-wise and making our understanding of the game a lot superior to previous years,” he said.

“I definitely feel I am getting better and learning a lot of stuff, and probably fitter than ever before.

“I feel as if even if I am not having a good game, I am still able to get around the park and help my team-mates more. I feel a lot sharper and happier with myself.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media