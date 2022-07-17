Search

18 Jul 2022

Sweden and Netherlands win big to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 11:59 PM

Sweden and the Netherlands progressed to the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with resounding wins over Portugal and Switzerland respectively in their final Group C matches.

All four sides were chasing a place in the last eight, but Sweden, ranked second in the world, finished top after winning 5-0, while the Netherlands triumphed 4-1 to finish second.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tournament’s latest round of matches.

Sweden seal top spot

Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl scored twice as Sweden cruised through to the last eight, where they will face Iceland, Belgium or Italy on Friday.

Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius was also on the scoresheet at the Leigh Sports Village as Peter Gerhardsson’s side finished above the Netherlands on goal difference.

Angeldahl’s double and Carole Costa’s own goal gave the Swedes a 3-0 half-time lead before Kosovare Asllani’s penalty and a late stunner by Blackstenius saw Sweden win in style.

They must now wait until Monday night to discover their knock-out stage opponent, avoiding Group D winners France but with the other three teams all still able to qualify.

Leuchter goes double Dutch

The Netherlands face France in the quarter-finals after scoring three late goals through substitutes Romee Leuchter and Victoria Pelova at Bramall Lane to secure a 4-1 win.

With six minutes remaining, the scores were level at 1-1 before Leuchter struck twice, either side of Pelova’s effort, in a destructive final 10 minutes from Mark Parsons’ side.

The Netherlands had taken the lead early in the second half through Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic’s own goal but Switzerland responded four minutes later when Geraldine Reutler tucked home Ramona Bachmann’s through-ball.

Parsons’ side only needed to avoid defeat to progress – the Swiss had to win – but made sure in an emphatic finale.

Stat of the day

Post of the day

Picture of the Day

Up next

July 18

Group D: Iceland v France (8pm, AESSEAL New York Stadium)
Group D: Italy v Belgium (8pm, Academy Stadium)

