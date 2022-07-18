Search

18 Jul 2022

Rosie Eccles hoping to step out of Lauren Price’s shadow at Commonwealth Games

Rosie Eccles hoping to step out of Lauren Price’s shadow at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles plans to step out of the shadow of Olympic champion Lauren Price at the Commonwealth Games after recovering from a virus that left her unable to dress herself.

Eccles won Commonwealth silver on the Gold Coast four years ago, but the 25-year-old has since been plagued by bad luck with illness, injury and Olympic heartbreak setting her back before Birmingham 2022.

“It’s been a difficult few years,” said Eccles, known as ‘Right Hand’ Rosie for her punching power.

“I had a virus that attacked the nerves on the right side of my body and I lost the function of my arm.

“It was really serious, I couldn’t even get myself dressed it was that bad.

“It took me nine months to come back from that and then when I did the Olympic qualifier was cancelled.”

Eccles admits she was “heartbroken” after missing out on selection for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

She lost her March 2020 qualifying bout in London just as coronavirus swept the UK, and was denied the chance to box again after the event was postponed and rescheduled.

Eccles, however, helped Price prepare for Tokyo and her teammate became the first Welsh fighter to win Olympic boxing gold.

Price has since turned professional and Eccles said: “I was disappointed I didn’t make the Olympics but I stayed in (Team GB) camp and helped her prep.

“We still get on now, I’ll help her and she’ll help me. She’s going to come down and help me spar for the Commonwealths.

“That was Lauren’s time, things fell into place for her – and maybe my time is now.

“I’m not daft, I know I’ve stayed in her shadow and gone more under the radar. But maybe I can step out of that shadow now after working so hard for the last decade.”

Eccles is also determined to go one step better than four years ago when she lost a 3-2 split decision to England’s Sandy Ryan in the women’s 69kg final.

“I thought I’d done enough to win the fight and not to have my hand raised was gutting,” said Eccles, who grew up in Caldicot and Chepstow.

“But I think things happen for a reason. It’s given me more grit going forward.

“There’s just something so special about the Commonwealth Games and fighting for Wales.

“When I won the silver in Australia some people painted their doors red where I’m from and put my name on them.

“The support was unreal and to win the gold this time would be even better.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media