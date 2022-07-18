Search

18 Jul 2022

Rangers players and fans pay respects to Andy Goram at his funeral

18 Jul 2022 5:12 PM

Rangers players and fans have paid their last respects to goalkeeper Andy Goram as his funeral took place in Glasgow.

The former Scotland international footballer and cricketer died aged 58 earlier this month after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

Goram’s former Scotland and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among those who attended the funeral at Wellington Church in the city’s west end on Monday afternoon.

Former Rangers players Ally McCoist and John Brown and ex-goalkeeper Alan Rough, who played alongside Goram for Scotland and Hibernian, were among those who carried the coffin into the church.

Earlier the funeral cortege earlier drove past Ibrox Stadium, where hundreds of people lined Edmiston Drive to pay their respects.

Floral tributes were left on the main steps of the stadium, including one in the shape of a pair of goalkeepers’ gloves and others that spelled out “Goalie” and “Papa”.

Other former Rangers players who arrived at the church included Stuart McCall, Mark Hateley, Trevor Steven, Marvin Andrews, Alex Rae, Derek McInnes and Barry Ferguson.

Current Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was also there along with captain James Tavernier and players such as Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, John Lundstram, Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie.

Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, then signed for Rangers.

After his time at Ibrox he played for a number of teams in Scotland and England, including Notts County, Sheffield United and Motherwell for three seasons, as well as spells at Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and lastly Elgin City.

As well as representing Scotland at football, he also played for the country as a cricketer – and is the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.

After his death, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed Goram as “one of Scotland’s all-time football greats”.

