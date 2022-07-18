Bale shows off his skills and Norris feels the heat – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.
City stretched their legs in Houston.
Gareth Bale showed off his skills.
David De Gea welcomed the new guy.
Robert Lewandowski met his new Barca team-mates.
The Blades welcomed a special guest.
Ben Stokes called it a day in ODIs.
Ian Poulter enjoyed St Andrews.
Jack Nicklaus reviewed the final day.
Usain Bolt enjoyed Jamaica’s 100 metres dominance.
Michael Van Gerwen celebrated victory.
Simone Biles enjoyed a night out with her fiancé.
George Russell was enjoying the latest Twitter trend.
Lando Norris was not wrong!
When in France….
Nicola Adams welcomed her son.
Frampton throwback.
