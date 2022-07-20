Search

20 Jul 2022

Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo swap Huddersfield for Nottingham Forest

Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo swap Huddersfield for Nottingham Forest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 5:40 PM

Nottingham Forest have signed Huddersfield duo Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien for an undisclosed fee.

The pair join up with Forest ahead of their Premier League return, for a reported £10million, after they both enjoyed impressive seasons in the Championship last term.

Left-back Toffolo, who had one year left on his contract with the Terriers, said on the club’s official website: “I’m extremely delighted to be here, to be able to join a football club with this much stature is fantastic and to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m excited, really looking forward to meeting the lads and we want to push forward in this division. We’ll push each other every day and we’ve got a fantastic squad being put together.

“I’m a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and I’m someone that will fight for the badge and for the team every single minute and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Toffolo was announced as Forest’s eighth summer recruit and 23-year-old midfielder O’Brien quickly became number nine after he agreed a “long-term” contract.

He added: “I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time. Having played at the City Ground last season I’ve experienced the atmosphere and when the opportunity came about to join Forest, it was a no-brainer for me.

“You only have to look at Forest’s turnaround last season to see that something special is happening here at the moment, and after my first conversation with Steve Cooper it was obvious we both share the same vision and I’m buzzing to be part of the project.

“The fans turn out in their numbers week after week and they’ve waited so long for Premier League football. It’s now up to myself and the rest of the team to make sure we keep a smile on their faces.”

Boss Cooper added: “Harry is an excellent addition to the squad and adds quality and depth to a position that we were keen to strengthen this summer.

“We saw first hand last season how effective Harry can be from wide positions and he’s also a player that wants to continue his improvement and we, as a coaching staff, look forward to helping him with that and we look forward to welcoming him to the group.

“We are delighted to secure the signing of Lewis O’Brien and we are thrilled to get this one over the line. He was one of the standout players in the Championship last season and possesses many of the qualities that we are looking for to strengthen the midfield unit.”

Cooper’s recruitment drive is not expected to be done there as they are making an audacious attempt to sign former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

England international Lingard is a free agent following his exit from United this summer at the end of his contract and had been in talks with former loan club West Ham about a return to the London Stadium.

However, Forest are reported to have made an eye-watering offer to the 29-year-old which has put them in pole position.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media