Livingston loan Jack Hamilton to Hartlepool

Livingston have loaned striker Jack Hamilton to Paul Hartley’s Hartlepool for the season.
The Sky Bet League Two side have an option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the season.
Hamilton has scored three goals for Livi as well as having several prolific loan spells in Scotland’s lower leagues, the most recent seeing him hit 10 goals for Arbroath in the second half of last season.
Livi manager David Martindale told the club’s website: “I think it’s a great move for Jack. It takes him to a different league and out of his comfort zone.
“He is going down south to a manager who knows his style of play really well and a changing room that has a few familiar faces in it to help with the transition so I think it’s a really good move for both parties.
“I’m excited to watch his development in all honesty and as said previously I think its a good move for all involved.
“For the club, it also frees up a bit of money and allows me and my staff to become a little more active in the market and bring in another offensive option.”
Zara Devlin as Maire in a new production of Brian Friel’s Translations which is coming to An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny next month PICTURE: JOHNNY FRAZER
The gTeic Hub in Gaoth Dobhair which will be officially opened on Thursday by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.