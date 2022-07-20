Search

20 Jul 2022

Livingston loan Jack Hamilton to Hartlepool

Livingston loan Jack Hamilton to Hartlepool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 10:28 PM

Livingston have loaned striker Jack Hamilton to Paul Hartley’s Hartlepool for the season.

The Sky Bet League Two side have an option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the season.

Hamilton has scored three goals for Livi as well as having several prolific loan spells in Scotland’s lower leagues, the most recent seeing him hit 10 goals for Arbroath in the second half of last season.

Livi manager David Martindale told the club’s website: “I think it’s a great move for Jack. It takes him to a different league and out of his comfort zone.

“He is going down south to a manager who knows his style of play really well and a changing room that has a few familiar faces in it to help with the transition so I think it’s a really good move for both parties.

“I’m excited to watch his development in all honesty and as said previously I think its a good move for all involved.

“For the club, it also frees up a bit of money and allows me and my staff to become a little more active in the market and bring in another offensive option.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media