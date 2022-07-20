England Euros 2022 semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

England’s Euro 2022 semi-final will be screened in Trafalgar Square.

The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four next Tuesday as they continue their quest for a major victory.

England’s women triumphed over Spain on Wednesday evening with a 2-1 win.

City Hall said Trafalgar Square will host up to 5,000 supporters who will be able to watch the semi-final for free on a first-come-first-served basis.

The screening will be standing only, so people may wish to bring a picnic blanket to sit on, while accessible viewing space with chairs and space for wheelchairs will be available.

In order to gauge demand, those who would like to go to the screening are asked to register their interest by visiting www.london.gov.uk/womenseuro2022 by 5pm on Monday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “As a huge football fan, I have been swept away by the incredible performances of Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead and our wonderful squad.

“With Euros fever gripping the country, I am delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to come together and cheer the team on to glory on Tuesday night.”