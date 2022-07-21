Search

21 Jul 2022

Dundee United sign goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from Central Coast Mariners

Dundee United sign goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from Central Coast Mariners

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 11:36 AM

Dundee United have signed Australia goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from A-League side Central Coast Mariners for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old former Swansea keeper has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a long way from home, but I’ve played in Europe before in England and in the Netherlands and I was always keen to get back here.

“There’s no better place to do it than Dundee United and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“When I heard United were interested it was a no-brainer. I said yes straight away.”

Birighitti has spent most of his career in the A-League after starting out at Adelaide United and has had spells at Newcastle Jets, Italian side Varese and Dutch club NAC Breda.

Birighitti, who has made one senior appearance for his country, is United’s third summer signing under new manager Jack Ross following the earlier arrivals of Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media