21 Jul 2022

Blackburn sign full-back Callum Brittain from Barnsley on four-year contract

21 Jul 2022 11:49 AM

Blackburn have confirmed the signing of full-back Callum Brittain from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee on a deal through to 2026.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, started his career at MK Dons and had a brief loan spell with Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik before returning to the Dons.

He went on to make over 100 league appearances for the club and helped them earn promotion into League One in 2019 before joining Barnsley in 2020, where he was part of the team that reached the Championship play-offs in 2021.

Blackburn’s director of football, Gregg Broughton, told the club website: “We are delighted to welcome Callum to Blackburn Rovers. His profile fits exactly with the playing model we are building at the club – technically proficient, physically robust and the desire to become a better player every day.

“Callum has already played over 200 senior games, including reaching the Championship play-offs a year ago.

“I have had the opportunity to follow Callum’s career since watching him live on loan in Iceland in 2016 and again when he made his MK Dons debut against Norwich City in the Football League Trophy a few months later.”

