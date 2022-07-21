Search

21 Jul 2022

Aaron Mooy chasing silverware after Celtic switch

Aaron Mooy chasing silverware after Celtic switch

21 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Aaron Mooy is relishing the chance to add some trophies to his CV following his move to Celtic.

The 31-year-old Australia midfielder joined the Parkhead club on a two-year contract following his departure from Chinese side Shanghai Port.

Although he had other options on the table, the former St Mirren, Huddersfield and Brighton man admits the key factor in his decision to sign for Celtic was the opportunity to belatedly furnish his career with some silverware.

“It’s obviously a huge club with a massive history and when I found out I had the opportunity to come, it didn’t take me long to say yes,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here.

“I’m here to enjoy my football. Obviously Celtic challenges for trophies as well and I haven’t won many in my career, so hopefully I can be part of a successful team.

“You can move to different countries and maybe play in strong teams, but when Celtic came up I couldn’t turn it down. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

The move to Celtic also allows Mooy to be reunited with boss Ange Postecoglou, who was previously his manager at international level.

“I know the manager from a few years with the national team,” he said. “He likes to play good football, get the ball on the deck with quick triangle patterns and I enjoyed it a lot.

“It makes it a little bit easier for me to make the transition because I know what he likes. Hopefully it all works out for everyone.

“He’s still intimidating! He just has that aura about him. He keeps you on your toes and pushes you.

“He’s done an amazing job at Celtic so far and I’m sure he will continue to do well.”

