22 Jul 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 8:02 AM

What the papers say

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea. The Sun, citing French outlet L’Equipe, says both Premier League rivals are tracking the 26-year-old, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo has been offered up to Manchester City, according to the i. The 26-year-old could serve as a potential alternative to Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, who is believed to be one of the club’s primary transfer targets.

The Daily Mail says West Ham manager David Moyes has marked Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz as a top target for the club in this window. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has also been floated as an option to bolster the Hammers up-front, but Brereton Diaz is the preferred man.

The paper also reports Newcastle are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luis Suarez: Sky Sports Germany says Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for the veteran Uruguay striker.

Aymeric Laporte: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Barcelona are lining up the Manchester City defender as an alternative to Jules Kounde.

