22 Jul 2022

Novak Djokovic to join Team Europe’s big guns at Laver Cup in London

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 8:47 AM

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray and compete for Team Europe in this year’s Laver Cup.

Europe’s dream line-up, captained by Bjorn Borg, will take on John McEnroe’s Team World in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup at London’s O2 stadium from September 23-25.

It will be the first time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will appear in the tournament since 2018 in Chicago.

Djokovic said: “It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

Two Team Europe roster spots have yet to be announced, while Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, America’s Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman have so far been named in Team World’s six-strong squad.

Unbeaten Team Europe are bidding for a fifth successive Laver Cup triumph having won in Prague 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019 and Boston 2021.

Former world number one Borg added: “I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together.

“I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”

