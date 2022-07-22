Liverpool mourn Moores and Crouch saves the day – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang touched down in Vegas.
Liverpool mourned David Moores.
Crouch saves the day.
Jesse Lingard was settling in at Forest.
Pat Cummins’ team talks need some work.
Kevin Pietersen took a dip.
Dina Asher-Smith claimed 200m World Championship bronze.
Laura Muir hailed her team-mate.
Coco Gauff got to work.
Michael Van Gerwen says he is finding his groove at the World Matchplay.
Valtteri Bottas got his fiddle out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.