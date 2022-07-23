Search

23 Jul 2022

England delighted to bag York sprint honours on Birkenhead

England delighted to bag York sprint honours on Birkenhead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 3:52 PM

Jonathan England described it as a “privilege” to ride Birkenhead to victory in the Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap at York.

National Hunt luminaries such as Tom Scudamore, twice a previous winner, Aidan Coleman and Sam Twiston-Davies were all taking part but it was the lesser-known England, who rides principally for his wife, Sam, based at Guiseley near Leeds, who came out on top.

Riding one of five runners in the race for Paul Midgley, England drove Birkenhead to prominence with a furlong to run and the 25-1 chance held off stablemate Leodis Dream to win by a neck with the same distance back to La Roca Del Fuego.

England was too busy in the saddle for the stewards, though, and he was given a seven-day ban for overuse of his whip.

“That was very enjoyable. I rode in it last year for Paul but didn’t have much luck (last of 10),” said England.

“That lad today, I thought he had a good chance and it turned out he did, he won that very easy.

“It’s good fun beforehand and when we all get down to the start no one really knows what they are doing.

“It’s just nice to be a part of this at York, it’s a privilege to have a winner here.”

Midgley said: “Coming into the race I was leaning towards Leodis, shortly followed by Indian (Sounds, eighth) with the other three holding bits of chances.

“I always like to have runners in this, it’s a great race for the jumping boys as they get to go really fast for a short period of time.

“Everybody wants to ride at York but not everyone is lucky enough to do it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media