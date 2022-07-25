Search

25 Jul 2022

The sporting weekend in pictures

The sporting weekend in pictures

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 6:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result of the season at the French Grand Prix – and then said he is ready to extend his Formula One career.

In his 300th race, Hamilton started fourth and finished second as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead to hand Max Verstappen another victory.

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships thanks to Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod.

However, Dina Asher-Smith faces a race against time to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after the 26-year-old, who won 200m bronze on Thursday, pulled up with an injury in the women’s 4x100m on Saturday.

New England captain Jos Buttler’s hopes of overseeing a first white-ball series victory since taking over from Eoin Morgan were scuppered due to rain at Headingley.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media