25 Jul 2022

Reading put their shirts on raising awareness of climate change

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 2:03 PM

Reading are hoping to raise awareness of climate change after incorporating ‘warming stripes’ into the design of their new home kit.

Warming stripes are a graphic designed by Professor Ed Hawkins from the University of Reading to illustrate temperature trends throughout history.

Each thin stripe is coloured according to the average temperature of a year, with shades of blue for cooler than average and red for hotter.

The stripes for Reading’s new kit, which was unveiled by the Sky Bet Championship club on Monday, will appear on the shirt sleeves and side of the shorts, depicting climate change during the Royals’ 151-year existence.

The traditional blue and white hoops still appear on the main body of the shirt.

The design comes after the Berkshire club announced they begun a new partnership with the university last month.

Tim Kilpatrick, the club’s head of commercial, said: “Last week we all endured the hottest day on record in Reading and that heatwave aptly underlines how vital it is to spark a conversation about climate change and environmental sustainability.

“We are not perfect, but this is the start of a journey. We will not aim to change the world overnight but we want to aim to reduce our carbon footprint as a football club and give our fans the opportunity to come with us on the same journey.”

Professor Hawkins said: “The climate stripes are intended to start conversations about climate change – and making them visible to thousands of football fans across the country every week brings that to a new audience.”

Local News

