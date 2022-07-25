Search

25 Jul 2022

At least one Team England athlete tests positive for Covid at Commonwealth Games

At least one Team England athlete tests positive for Covid at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 8:03 PM

At least one member of the England team has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the PA News Agency understands.

Meanwhile, athletes have been facing delays of over five hours in the testing and accreditation process, with all competitors required to submit to PCR tests and await the results.

Team England has not confirmed the number of positive cases, nor the identities of the athlete or athletes involved.

The team is understood to be consulting with its medical staff with regard to the athlete’s or athletes’ continued participation at the Games.

However, it said it backed the processes put in place by the organising committee, maintaining: “The [organising committee] have our full support with their management of any positive cases should they be identified.”

Nevertheless, the news will come as a blow after Team GB managed to negotiate rigorous testing processes at both the Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Olympics without recording a single in-country positive.

The news comes one day after the New Zealand delegation confirmed one of its athletes had tested positive upon arrival at the Games and is currently in an isolation facility.

Tension has been rising at the Athletes’ Village over the length of the delays, with some delegations resorting to sending parcels of food and water to their athletes who are stuck in the snaking queues.

Officials from Birmingham 2022 confirmed the length of the delays but said they were no greater than had been communicated to delegations prior to their arrival.

A spokesperson told PA: “The current average length of time for this process is in line with the estimated time which was communicated to the Commonwealth Games Associations in advance of their arrival.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the organising committee does not currently have any plans to follow Tokyo and Beijing in revealing daily totals of positive results.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media