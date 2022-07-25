Search

26 Jul 2022

Paul Pogba to miss next leg of Juventus’ pre-season tour after knee injury

Paul Pogba will miss the next leg of Juventus’ pre-season tour of the United States after suffering a knee injury.

France international Pogba, 29, rejoined the Serie A giants on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired earlier this summer and started the 2-0 friendly win over Guadalajara in Nevada on Saturday.

But, after six years away from Turin he could now face a spell on the sidelines after Juventus announced he would not take part in the trip to Dallas, where Juve will face LaLiga side Barcelona.

“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation.

“Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”

Juventus start their Serie A season at home to Sassuolo on August 15.

