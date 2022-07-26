Football rumours: Ronaldo demands ‘immediate’ exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to fly into England to tell Manchester United he wants out “immediately”, The Sun reports. The Portuguese star, 37, is set for “showdown” talks with the Red Devils after missing the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons”.
The Guardian, meanwhile, writes Chelsea’s move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is in “danger of collapsing”. The paper says Barcelona are refusing to end their pursuit of the 23-year-old defender and are “increasingly optimistic” they can land the France international.
In more Blues news, Metro reports via Foot Mercato that the club have offered Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St Germain to the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24, from the Bundesliga club.
And West Ham have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. According to The Guardian, the 23-year-old is due to have a medical to complete a move worth £35.5m.
Marcos Alonso: Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are blocking Barca from buying the 31-year-old defender from them because of the Spanish side’s move for Kounde.
Charles de Ketelaere: Italian outlet Calciomercato says AC Milan are considering increasing their offer for Club Bruges’ 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been linked with Leeds, in order to fast-track a deal.
The Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill was signed into effect by the President over the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.