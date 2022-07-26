Forest Falcon swoops for Goodwood glory

Mark and Charlie Johnston saw their Qatar Goodwood Festival get off to the best possible start as Forest Falcon landed the opening Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

The four-year-old was partnered by Frankie Dettori for the 10-furlong event and started a 14-1 chance after finishing 14th of 22 when last seen in the John Smith’s Cup at York earlier in the month.

This time the gelding was a straightforward winner, racing wide and taking up the lead two furlongs from home to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

“It’s good to get off the mark on the first runner, it’s very much Charlie’s doing,” said Mark Johnston.

“He earmarked this race for this horse at the beginning of the season and said all along that this would be his D-Day and he was right. He couldn’t have won it more easily.”

Dettori added: “I always knew I was going to get a good position, Charlie told me he was a good traveller.

“He was a bit gassy at the beginning, but he had a good start and with a good lead I thought to just wait until the cutaway and get him going, and he just found another gear.

“In the space of half a furlong he had three lengths on the field, he was never in doubt.”