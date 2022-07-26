Cardiff sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace on season-long loan

Cardiff have signed Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has made five first-team appearances for Villa and played 11 games during a loan spell at Stoke last season.
Philogene-Bidace told the Bluebirds’ website: “I heard Cardiff City were the club that really wanted me to come, and that’s why I came here. It’s a club with a big stadium, over 30,000, and I can’t wait to get started.”
The heavy rain and flooding caused a short part of the coastal path north of Moville to collapse PICTURE: ENDA CRAIG
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.