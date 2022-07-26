Search

27 Jul 2022

Duke of Cambridge leads tributes to Lionesses after Euro 2022 semi-final victory

26 Jul 2022 11:56 PM

The Duke of Cambridge said the “entire country is so proud” of the England woman’s national football team after their 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden booked them a place in the Euro 2022 final.

William, president of the Football Association (FA), shared words of encouragement after the Lionesses beat Sweden, the highest-ranked team in the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, on Tuesday.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby means they will face France or Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated manager Sarina Wiegman’s team for its historic feat, tweeting a Union Jack flag emoji and adding: “On to Wembley!

“A fantastic result for captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden.

“Come on England, bring it home.”

Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, tweeted: “Unbelievable. What a match. These England women are just incredible.

“Bring on Sunday! #ItsComingHome”

Fans celebrated in Trafalgar Square after the final whistle.

Sam Duce, 24, who lives in London and works in telecoms, said: “It was great to see some long overdue support for the women’s team.”

Claudia Bruce, 24, from Leicester, said the victory was “huge”, adding that “women’s football has never been more supported”.

Alice Potts, 24, from Leicester, added: “Russo’s backheel goal was phenomenal.”

Mark Cording, 37, from Edgware, north London, said their semi-final victory was “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “It’s a dream come true to see the girls get through to the final.”

He told the PA news agency: “Whoever gets to the final, Germany or France – probably Germany, they need to play their best.

“I wish them all the best of luck on Sunday and I’m behind them left, right and centre.”

England’s victory at Bramall Lane was greeted with choruses of “football’s coming home” in Sheffield city centre.

Up to 2,000 fans gathered on the city’s Devonshire Green to watch the goal count mount on a giant screen.

Jamie Ferreday, 27, from Chesterfield, said: “I think it’s the best England win in a century to be honest.

“I think it’s genuinely coming home. We beat Sweden – the best team in the tournament. Who have we got to fear now?

“I didn’t think it would be this good. England normally make us sweat.”

Ali Parkin, 19, from Sheffield, said it was all just too much.

“I can’t cope,” Ms Parkin said.

“I thought we’d win, but maybe by a single goal in extra time – but not this. I cannot believe it.”

