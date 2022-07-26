Search

27 Jul 2022

Euro 2022 wrap: England swat aside Sweden to reach Wembley final

Euro 2022 wrap: England swat aside Sweden to reach Wembley final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 11:58 PM

England powered into their first major women’s final since 2009 with a stunning 4-0 win over Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.

Tournament top scorer Beth Mead put Sarina Wiegman’s side on course for a Wembley date with Germany or France after 34 minutes before turning provider for Lucy Bronze to double the lead.

Substitute Alessia Russo added a brilliant third with a backheel and Fran Kirby made it 4-0 with a chip late on.

Sweden, the world’s number two ranked side, had started well with Stina Blackstenius hitting the bar but the Lionesses ultimately proved too strong with Lauren Hemp also rattling the woodwork.

England quotes


England coach Sarina Wiegman urged her players to enjoy the moment after a victory she felt would resonate around the world game.

Wiegman told the BBC: “We will celebrate now a little bit but, as I’ve said before, we have come very far now and we don’t want to take it away.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about us.

“I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well but still we found a way.”

Mead stunned by achievement

Mead, who now has six goals for the tournament, barely seemed able to comprehend the magnitude of England’s achievement in reaching the final.

“I think at the full-time whistle we didn’t really know what to do,” she said. “It was an incredible atmosphere and we’re just delighted to be in the final.”

Germany wary of France threat

Attention will switch to Milton Keynes on Wednesday as Germany and France face each other for the right to meet England at Wembley.

Germany may have history on their side as eight-time champions but France, at the last-four stage for the first time, have proved a threat in this tournament.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “I think everyone saw in the group stages and in the quarter-finals that France have a very strong team who are able to find good solutions to get out of pressure.

“They focus on their play in the transition because they have a lot of pace in their team and direct a lot of their attacking play down the wings.”

France coach Corinne Diacre also believes her side can make an impact.

“My players are confident,” she said. “My group’s mental attitude was truly exceptional in the quarter-final, because they didn’t let up.”

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

The former England and Arsenal defender, working as a pundit for the BBC, can barely believe what she has witnessed.

Post of the day

Up next

July 27

Semi-final: Germany v France (8pm, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media