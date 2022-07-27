Search

27 Jul 2022

Football rumours: Spurs’ hopes of signing Weston McKennie dented by Pogba injury

Football rumours: Spurs’ hopes of signing Weston McKennie dented by Pogba injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 8:37 AM

What the papers say

Tottenham’s hopes of signing 23-year-old Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie have been dented by the knee injury suffered by his team-mate Paul Pogba, 29, the Daily Mail writes. The Italian giants had been hoping to sell the American for £34million, but with Pogba’s fitness in doubt, the Serie A club may need to hold onto McKennie.

After struggling to secure Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, Chelsea have turned their attention to Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, the Evening Standard reports. The paper adds that the Blues’ bid had fallen slightly short of the asking price for the player.

Elsewhere, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha claims the Foxes are struggling to strike up interest up for midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Metro. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the club and reportedly wants out. Leicester are prepared to sell the Belgium international for a fee.

And the Liverpool Echo writes that Everton are keen on Sporting Lisbon left wing-back Ruben Vinagre. The 23-year-old former Wolves player has been linked to a return to the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sam Edozie: The Daily Mail reports Southampton have made a late move to try to sign Manchester City’s 19-year-old winger. The English player had been expected to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Manuel Benson: The same paper writes that Burnley have had a £1.5m bid for the 25-year-old Belgian winger rejected by Antwerp.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media