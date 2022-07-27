Search

27 Jul 2022

Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

Bath have signed Ireland international lock Quinn Roux for the 2022-23 season.

Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forward Charlie Ewels underwent knee surgery.

Ewels could miss the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preparations for England’s opening Test against Australia in Perth on July 2.

South Africa-born Roux, who qualified for Ireland on residency, won 16 caps between 2016 and 2020, with spells at Leinster and Connacht before joining Toulon last year.

Prior to his Ireland move, the 31-year-old helped Western Province win the Vodacom Cup and also played Super Rugby for the Stormers.

“Quinn is a class lineout operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second-row,” Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

“He is an established international with strong rugby experience, and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media