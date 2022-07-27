Disappointment for Dina and Lionesses celebrate – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.
The Lionesses savoured semi-final success.
Congratulations continued to pour in.
Credit too to Sweden…
Manchester United’s new signings arrived.
Alan Shearer recalled a memorable moment from this day 30 years ago.
Raheem Sterling was settling into his new surroundings.
A big birthday in the Redknapp household.
Paulo Dybala got a huge welcome at Roma.
Rest required for Dina Asher-Smith.
Busy times for Katharine Merry.
Fun and games for Maro Itoje.
Happy birthday Wilson Harrington.
Sir Matthew Pinsent marked 30 years since his first Olympic gold alongside Sir Steve Redgrave.
Amir Khan celebrated his wife’s birthday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.