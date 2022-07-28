Search

28 Jul 2022

On this day in 2011: Sergio Aguero joins Manchester City

28 Jul 2022

Sergio Aguero completed a move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid on this day in 2011.

The Argentina international signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in a transfer worth £35million.

It would be the start of a fairy-tale spell in Manchester, with Aguero winning five Premier League titles and being responsible for the greatest moment in the club’s history.

Made to wait by then-boss Roberto Mancini for his debut, having not featured in pre-season or the Community Shield, the diminutive striker instantly made his mark with a brace against Swansea in a 30-minute cameo.

It proved a sign of things to come during an incredible first season which climaxed with Aguero securing City a 3-2 victory over QPR with a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time that clinched them the title ahead of rivals Manchester United on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

Aguero’s hero status was already cemented but at the end of the following frustrating term, where the team finished runners-up in the league and FA Cup, he committed his future by signing a contract extension.

More silverware would follow over the ensuing years, with titles in 2014 and 2018 alongside three League Cup triumphs.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Aguero surpassed Eric Brook’s club record of 177 goals with a strike away to Napoli in the Champions League. Brook’s daughter Betty and club great Mike Summerbee would later present him with a prize for becoming City’s leading all-time goalscorer.

Injuries were starting to hamper the Argentinian now and after more League Cup and title success, it was announced the 2020-21 season would be his last at the Etihad.

A final appearance at home against Everton conjured up two further goals to bring Aguero’s overall tally for City up to 260 in a 5-0 thrashing of Everton before another Premier League crown was lifted.

He was denied further silverware following defeat in the Champions League final in his final outing for City before he joined Barcelona last summer, but discomfort in his chest saw him forced to retire in December.

Months earlier, Aguero had helped Argentina to Copa America success and was recognised by City in May with a stature unveiled outside the Etihad.

