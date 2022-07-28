Search

28 Jul 2022

Adele Nicoll hopes to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games

Adele Nicoll hopes to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 12:37 PM

Welsh shot putter Adele Nicoll is hoping to celebrate competing at the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games in the same year with a medal at Birmingham 2022.

Just over five months ago Nicoll was part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics, having lost around 16 kilogrammes to secure a place at Beijing.

Nicoll returned from China to focus on athletics and last month added British Championships shot put gold to the bobsleigh World Cup silver medal she won in January.

“I’ve never wanted to be normal,” Nicoll told the PA news agency ahead of making her Commonwealth Games debut after missing out on selection for Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast four years ago.

“The combination of the two is quite difficult time-management wise, but you just have to be smart with the periodisation of your training.

“The events look very different from the outset, but essentially they are power events which involve strength and speed and that’s the kind of athlete I am.

“Goalsetting is so important when I look at the layout of the year ahead.”

Nicoll began her bobsleigh career in August 2020 after Team GB pilot Mica McNeill noticed her power in the shot put circle and contacted her via social media.

The 25-year-old decided to give the sport a go and just over a year later made Great Britain’s World Cup bobsleigh squad.

She said: “I was offered opportunity at a time when I wasn’t in a great place with athletics.

“I was in this transition period from junior to senior, and that’s hard for a thrower as it involves heavier implements as well as coming up against older women.

“The last four to six years have been about taking steps on that ladder and sometimes you fall off. But being in bobsleigh has ignited my motivation and ambition to transfer back into athletics and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Nicoll has added a few kilos to her 77kgs bobsleigh frame – “I’ve got more muscle mass now and I’m undoubtedly in better shape” – and is excited not only for Birmingham but the desire to become a summer and winter Olympian.

Only a handful of UK athletes have competed in both Games, with sprinter Montell Douglas being the first British woman to do so by making the Beijing bobsleigh team after running the 100 metres at the 2008 summer Olympics.

“To compete at Paris 2024 and become a winter and summer Olympian is definitely one of my goals,” said Welshpool-born Nicoll, who represents Birchfield Harriers and will be on familiar ground in Birmingham.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey so far.

“But there’s no reason I can’t become a winter and summer Olympian with the potential I see.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media