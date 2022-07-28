Search

28 Jul 2022

Former Crawley boss John Yems hit with FA charges over racism allegations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 1:40 PM

John Yems has been handed multiple Football Association charges relating to allegations of racism during his time as Crawley manager.

Yems was sacked in May following allegations he used discriminatory language towards Red Devils players.

The FA launched an investigation which led in part to Yems’ dismissal, and now the English governing body has hit the 62-year-old with a number of charges.

Yems has been given until August 4 to respond.

“John Yems has been charged with multiple breaches of FA Rule E3.2 and a breach of FA Rule E4,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022 the former manager of Crawley made 16 comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2. It is alleged that each breach amounts to an aggravated breach as they include a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender.

“It is further alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022 Yems also discriminated against Crawley players by reasons of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4.

“John Yems has until August 4, 2022 to provide a response.”

Yems was suspended for 12 days prior to his sacking during an FA investigation.

A number of Crawley players were understood to have taken grievances to the PFA, which had sparked the investigations.

Yems, who took charge of League Two side Crawley in December 2019, has previously denied the allegations against him.

Players chiefs praised those at Crawley for raising their concerns, pledging to continue to work with those affected.

“The PFA has been working closely with those players who initially raised with us issues associated with the FA charges announced today,” said a PFA spokesperson.

“In any walk of life it takes courage for an employee to come forward with concerns about discrimination in their workplace. It’s a decision that will involve understandable anxieties regarding potential career impacts and longer-term employability.

“That’s why it’s crucial that the PFA is here to advocate for players and act as an independent source of support and advice on important matters such as this.

“Our message to any players who may have similar concerns, or who may be experiencing issues with discriminatory behaviour, is to speak to your union, either through your club’s PFA delegate or directly with the PFA team.

“The PFA is here to help and support you in complete confidence.”

Local News

