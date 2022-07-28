Search

Sutton set to show off new signings in opening-day clash with Newport

Sutton will begin their second season of Sky Bet League Two football with a home game against fellow 2021-22 play-off challengers Newport.

Manager Matt Gray has seen goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis and winger David Ajiboye join Reading and Peterborough respectively.

But he has brought in a number of newcomers, including former Walsall keeper Jack Rose, while Luke Gambin could feature against one of his former clubs on Saturday.

And Sutton fans will also be keen to see what kind of impact the likes of Kwame Thomas, Matt Ridley and Josh Neufville can make.

County manager James Rowberry has no major injury concerns for the trip to Gander Green Lane.

Newport wound up their pre-season preparations with an impressive 1-1 draw at Forest Green last time out, and County fans can expect to see a number of new signings in action.

The likes of Aaron Wildig and Omar Bogle, recruited from Morecambe and Hartlepool, respectively, and former Cardiff player Sam Bowen are among those Rowberry has recruited.

Centre-back Priestley Farquharson, meanwhile, has continued his recovery from a knee operation that ended the last campaign early for him, with his progress continuing to be monitored.

