Search

28 Jul 2022

Royal Scotsman too good in Richmond Stakes

Royal Scotsman too good in Richmond Stakes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 4:03 PM

Royal Scotsman confirmed himself a smart performer as he justified odds-on favouritism with a clear-cut success in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, the son of Gleneagles was heavily backed all day and eventually sent off the 5-6 favourite against some promising juveniles.

Royal Scotsman had the best form in the book having finished third in what is looking a very strong Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, with the second from that race, Persian Force, coming out and winning the July Stakes.

With two furlongs to run Jim Crowley moved his Jim and Fitri Hay-owned mount between horses and in a matter of strides he had put the race to bed.

Al Karrar stuck on nicely for second, beaten a length and a half behind Royal Scotsman, who set a new course record.

Crowley said: “Royal Scotsman had the best form in the book. His Coventry form has worked out well and he was unlucky in the Coventry as I was drawn one and got a bump.

“He has a lot of speed and he could be a horse for the Prix Morny. He is physically strong and has lots of speed. The more he learns to relax, he will be able to go further.”

Paul Cole said: “Our only worry was getting some cover because at Ascot he saw too much daylight. But it all went as we hoped, in fact it couldn’t have gone better.

“In the first three furlongs he was settled and switched off. Then he used his turn of foot. I admit that before the race I couldn’t contemplate defeat for him.

“I think there’s more to come. I left my crystal ball at home, but he’s a fast horse and I don’t think there’s anything faster.

“He’s probably at the top of those good two-year-olds I’ve trained and he gave me an amazing vibe going into the race.

“The race at York (Gimcrack) is very valuable this year, as is the Prix Morny. We’ll leave him at six furlongs for now, but looking at the Guineas good horses have won at all sorts of trips.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media