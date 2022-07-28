Search

28 Jul 2022

Dan Nlundulu could line up for Cheltenham in clash with Peterborough

Cheltenham could hand starts to a host of summer signings in their Sky Bet League One opener at home to Peterborough.

Luke Southwood, on loan from Reading, is likely to feature in goal, while Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu, back with the Robins for a second loan spell, is set to play up front.

West Brom loanee Caleb Taylor and Tom Bradbury are in contention for defensive starts while in midfield Taylor Perry, on loan from Wolves, and Dan Adshead, a permanent signing from Norwich, are pushing to be included.

New boss Wade Elliott, promoted to head coach following the departure of Michael Duff to Barnsley, must decide if key striker Alfie May is ready to start after having his pre-season involvement restricted by a minor groin operation, but experienced right-back Matty Blair is out with a knee problem.

Grant McCann’s Peterborough were relegated from the Championship last season and will be out to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Posh are set to have a new face in goal, having brought in Lucas Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright, on loan from Chelsea and Hull respectively, this summer.

McCann is still able to call on Sammie Szmodics up front, Peterborough having reportedly rejected three bids from Blackburn for the forward.

Joel Randall pushing for a start in midfield after impressing in pre-season.

