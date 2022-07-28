Search

28 Jul 2022

Jensen Weir one of eight new arrivals in line to start for Morecambe

Jensen Weir one of eight new arrivals in line to start for Morecambe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 4:34 PM

Jensen Weir will be available for Morecambe’s Sky Bet League One opener against Shrewsbury.

The Brighton loanee can fight for a place in the Shrimpers’ midfield, having made a season-long switch from the south coast.

Southampton loanee Caleb Watts can add further steel to Derek Adams’ midfield set-up too.

The likes of Donald Love and Farrend Rawson are also in line for competitive debuts, with Morecambe having made eight additions so far this summer.

Julien Dacosta can make his competitive bow for Shrewsbury at wing-back.

The Coventry loanee has made the switch for the coming campaign, with manager Steve Cotterill already impressed.

Dacosta’s arrival could prove timely this weekend, with Elliott Bennett a doubt due to a knock.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley could also start – another to make the move from Coventry but on a permanent deal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media